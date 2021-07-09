  • Home
  • Education
  • IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories

IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories

The application to the five-months PG Certificate Programme in Digital manufacturing and Smart Factories is open for professionals with over one-year of experience and an engineering degree.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 5:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Indian Institute Of Science, IBM Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In Bengaluru
IISc Develops Low-Cost Diagnostic Test For Sickle Cell Disease
Traditional Houses More Resilient To Climate Change: IISc Study
Karnataka CM Congratulates IISc For Being Ranked Top Research University In World
Scholarship For IISc Women Students From Sony India Software
Registration For IISc Bangalore’s MTech In Quantum Technology Ends Today
IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories
IISc Bangalore intoduces new PG advanced certificate programme
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has introduced a postgraduate advanced level certificate programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories. The five-momths programme will be offered in partnership with TalentSprint and coordinated by the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM) at IISc.

The application to the five-months PG Certificate Programme in Digital manufacturing and Smart Factories is open for current and aspiring smart factory strategy and management professionals and for those in IoT, automotive, aerospace, FMCG, pharma, energy, metallurgy industries which are high potential smart factory adopters.

The PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories aims to build an ecosystem of such professionals. Participants, the IISc website said, will learn from a Faculty Group spread across the Product Design and Manufacturing, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Systems Engineering, Materials Engineering, Computer Science and Automation Departments at IISc.

The programme is delivered in an experiential learning format comprising Masterclass Lectures, Lab exercises using Comprehensive Digital Tools and Project implementation at the IISc Smart Factory Labs, it added.

Professionals with over one-year of experience and an engineering degree can apply for the advanced level certificate programme. The selection for the programme will be done by IISc and is strictly based on the eligibility criteria and the motivation of applicants as expressed in their statement of purpose, the IISc statement added.

Click here for more Education News
IISc Banglore
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August
Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
KCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
KCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
IIT Madras To Collaborate With Sony India Software Centre To Host Hackathon
IIT Madras To Collaborate With Sony India Software Centre To Host Hackathon
FMGE Screening Test Pass Certificates Will Be Distributed In Person: NBE
FMGE Screening Test Pass Certificates Will Be Distributed In Person: NBE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................