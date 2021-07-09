IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories

IISc Bangalore intoduces new PG advanced certificate programme

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has introduced a postgraduate advanced level certificate programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories. The five-momths programme will be offered in partnership with TalentSprint and coordinated by the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM) at IISc.

The application to the five-months PG Certificate Programme in Digital manufacturing and Smart Factories is open for current and aspiring smart factory strategy and management professionals and for those in IoT, automotive, aerospace, FMCG, pharma, energy, metallurgy industries which are high potential smart factory adopters.

The PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories aims to build an ecosystem of such professionals. Participants, the IISc website said, will learn from a Faculty Group spread across the Product Design and Manufacturing, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Systems Engineering, Materials Engineering, Computer Science and Automation Departments at IISc.

The programme is delivered in an experiential learning format comprising Masterclass Lectures, Lab exercises using Comprehensive Digital Tools and Project implementation at the IISc Smart Factory Labs, it added.

Professionals with over one-year of experience and an engineering degree can apply for the advanced level certificate programme. The selection for the programme will be done by IISc and is strictly based on the eligibility criteria and the motivation of applicants as expressed in their statement of purpose, the IISc statement added.