  • Home
  • Education
  • IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology

IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology

Both institutions had a meeting on Friday at IISc campus to discuss the intended expansion of their joint PhD program.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 7:19 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
Days After Stir, Delhi University Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order
University Of Rajasthan Releases BA LLB Exam Time Table 2022 At Uniraj.ac.in
AIIMS Jammu Starts Offline Classes For MBBS Students
Students Should Be Taught 'Art Of Collaboration' For Good Job Opportunities: Delhi University VC
Admission To Integrated PG Courses In Pondicherry University To Be Based On CUET
IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology
IISc Bangalore collaborates with Melbourne University for a joint PhD program
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the University of Melbourne have made a collaboration for the first-ever joint PhD programme in Science and Technology. This joint PhD programme is likely to be extended to Medical PhD programme in the near future. Both institutions had a meeting on Friday at IISc campus to discuss the intended expansion of their joint PhD program. The programme intends to further strengthen the strong research collaborations between the two institutions, such as the work of Professor Udaya Parampalli at the University of Melbourne and Associate Professor Sudhan Majhi from IISc. Together, they have established a Coding, Sensing and Communications (CSC) research network involving IISc, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Madras and Kharagpur.

The newly launched PhD programme is a part of the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy (MIPA) consisting of established researchers and joint PhD candidates from the University of Melbourne and a group of India’s top research institutions, engaging in projects that address key issues in science and technology, IISc said in a notice. “The programme aims to offer a preview of the two institutions’ academic strengths and provide students with mentorship from global experts, enable better adaptability to new cultural and research environments, and provide access to the best facilities and resources,” the university added.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Melbourne for our first joint Doctoral programme with an international university. This partnership will greatly encourage students from both IISc and University of Melbourne to pursue interesting research projects and will give them a unique opportunity to learn from experts at both institutions. University of Melbourne and MIPA have been our long-standing academic and research partners, and we look forward to continuing our collaborations with them in new and diverse areas,” said Professor Praveen Kumar, Chair, Office of International Relations and faculty member in the Department of Materials Engineering, IISc.

Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) of the University of Melbourne, stated, “We were delighted to be the first global university partner in a joint PhD programme with our colleagues at IISc. Since then, together with the expertise of both institutions, we have been working on developing some significant research and research training projects, and it is our honour to announce the intent to extend the joint programme into the fields of medicine also.”

IISc and the University of Melbourne will support up to 10 joint PhD candidates each year for the next five years, under this partnership. The Students who enrolled in the programme can spend at least 12 and up to 24 months in each institution, and upon successful completion of their PhD, graduate with one joint testamur. In order to enroll, graduate researchers must satisfy the entry requirements for PhD at both Indian Institute of Science and The University of Melbourne, the notice added.

The aim of the network, which also has links to the USA, Europe and Singapore, is to advance research in innovative applications in Cyber Security and Communications. Uniquely, they use researchers with fundamental skills in information theory, coding and signal processing. The network is working to drive the growth of distributed storage for big data, medical security, agricultural sensing, and disaster management.

Click here for more Education News
University of Melbourne IISc Banglore

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
Days After Stir, Delhi University Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order
Days After Stir, Delhi University Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order
NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: Non-Joined Candidates Can Rejoin Round 2 Seats, Says MCC
NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: Non-Joined Candidates Can Rejoin Round 2 Seats, Says MCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................