IISc Bangalore Begins Registration For PG, PhD Admissions For August 2022 Cycle

IISc PG, PhD Admissions 2022-23: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has started the registration process for admission to postgraduate and PhD programmes for the August 2022 cycles. Eligible candidates can apply on the admission portal of the institute, iisc.ac.in/admissions.

IISc is starting some new programmes from this year, which include MSc in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences and MTech in Bioengineering.

The admission window is open for the following programmes:

Research programmes: PhD, MTech (research) Course programmes in Engineering: MTech, MDes, MMgt Course programmes in Science: MSc in Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences Integrated PhD programmes External registration programme: PhD, MTech (research)

The last date for submitting applications is March 22.

Detailed information on eligibility criteria, specializations, areas of research, and selection process are available on the IISC admission website.

“Applicants possessing the requisite national entrance tests and educational qualifications, including those in the final semester/year of their qualifying degree examinations but expect to complete all the requirements for award of the degree (like examinations, project dissertation, viva-voce, etc) by 31st July, 2022 and can furnish the necessary certificates on or before 31st October, 2022 are eligible to apply,” the institute said.

