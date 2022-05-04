IISc Bangalore Announces Narendra Summer Internship 2022 Programme For Computer Science Students; Details Here

Image credit: iisc.ac.in The last date for applying for the summer internship programme is May 10

IISc Narendra Summer Internship 2022: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the Narendra Summer Internship programme 2022 for the Computer Science and Automation students. The candidates who want to apply for the summer internship can apply on the official website- csa.iisc.ac.in. The last date for applying for the summer internship programme is May 10.

The summer internship programme will be provided in collaboration with the Microsoft Research India. “Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. The expected internship period is from 1st June 2022 to 31st July 2022. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors,” IISc statement mentioned. “The summer internship is open to bright and motivated Bachelor’s (B.E./B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc) as well as Master’s (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) level students in India, studying Computer Science and allied areas,” it added.

The result for the summer internship programme will be announced by May 17. The selected candidates for the internship programme will get a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend, i.e., accommodation and travel would have to be arranged by the candidates themselves. The internship programme will be either physical, virtual or in hybrid mode.

"The applications will be reviewed by a committee of faculty members at CSA, and the selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20, 2022, and the list will also be posted on this page. The decision of the selection committee will be final and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained," read the notice.

For queries, please visit the official website- narendrainternship.csa.iisc.ac.in.