IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes

IISc PhD Admission: Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apple online at iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply for these programmes is December 6, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 1:41 pm IST

IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
IISc Admission 2020: Apply PhD Programmes At Iisc.ac.in; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has invited applications for research PhD programmes and PhD -- External Registration Programme (ERP). Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apple online at iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply for these programmes is December 6, 2020.

The selection process includes interviews of the shortlisted candidates, based on their performance in the National Entrance Test and/or academic performance. In some of the departments, an aptitude test or preliminary interview will precede the final interview.

Candidates called for the interview held in June 2020 are eligible to apply again. Candidates who had applied for August 2020 admissions and later exercised the option for the deferred interview in the next admission cycle are not required to apply again, IISc said.

“These candidates can access their filled application form by logging onto https://admissions.iisc.ac.in/ using existing credentials,” IISc said.

IISc PhD Admission: Eligibility And Application Fee

Applicants possessing a minimum of second class or equivalent in the qualifying degree and valid GATE, NET JRF, GPAT scores as required by different departments can apply for admission.

Check complete eligibility criteria for IISc PhD admission

Reservation, concession, or relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, Kashmiri Migrants categories as per the Government of India rules.

For General and OBC categories, the application fee is Rs 800. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 400. The application fee is to be paid online using internet banking, debit card, or Visa/Master credit card.

IISc PhD Admission 2020: Participating Departments

PhD in Science Faculty: Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics, Biochemistry, Ecological Sciences, Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology and Cell Biology, Neurosciences, Organic Chemistry, Physics, and Solid State and Structural Chemistry.

PhD in Engineering Faculty: Aerospace Engineering, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Chemical Engineering, Electronic Systems Engineering, Instrumentation and Applied Physics, Management Studies, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Automation, Earth Sciences, Electrical Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Nano Science and Engineering, Product Design and Manufacturing, Sustainable Technologies, and Computational and Data Sciences.

PhD in Interdisciplinary areas: Energy, Biosystems Science and Engineering, Cyber-Physical Systems, Climate Change.

