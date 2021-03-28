  • Home
IISc Bangalore Announces MTech In Quantum Technology; Apply By March 31

IISc Admission 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications for MTech in Quantum Technology under its IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI).

IISc Admission 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has invited applications for MTech in Quantum Technology under its IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI). Eligibility requirements include a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in any engineering discipline, or four-year BS, MSc or equivalent degree in any science discipline, along with a valid score of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and a strong mathematical background. The last date for submission of applications at admissions.iisc.ac.in is March 31. Selection will be based on GATE score (70 per cent weightage) and a personal interview (30 per cent weightage), the institute said.

The programme will be hosted by the department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics of IISc. The proposed intake is 20 students.

How to apply

  1. Visit the admission portal of IISc, https://iisc.ac.in/admissions/.
  2. Click on the apply online tab.
  3. A new window will open. Select admissions 2021 and click on apply to PG programme.
  4. Click on the registration tab. Fill the form.
  5. Now, fill the application form.

For more information on IISc’s MTech in Quantum Technology, visit the official website, https://iqti.iisc.ac.in/ and click on the ‘academic’ tab.

IISc’s MTech in Quantum Technology is a four-semester programme with 16 credits in each semester. The first semester will begin in August, 2021.

“The program will train students in quantum technology, for both advanced research and advanced industry. The elective part of the program will equip students to acquire training in allied technology areas as well. The Entrepreneurship seminar will encourage students to initiate start-ups in the field and help build a sustainable ecosystem,” reads an official statement.

