CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Things To Carry To The Management Entrance Exam Centre

CAT 2022 exam tomorrow

Iimcat.ac.in CAT 2022 Tomorrow: With around two lakh aspirants this year, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be held tomorrow, November 27 for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the Indian Institutes of Management and the participating institutions. The CAT 2022 exam guidelines include shift timing and lists of items the applicants can carry to the management entrance exam centres. The CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held in three slots, first from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and the second and third from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm respectively.

The iimcat.ac.in website is hosting the CAT hall ticket 2022. To access the CAT admit card 2022, candidates will be required to use their user IDs and paaswords. In addition to the CAT admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

5 Points On Guidelines For CAT 2022:

Candidates taking the management entrance test tomorrow are advised to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of CAT exam centre, CAT 2022 shift and timings of the tests as indicated on the CAT admit card

CAT 2022 aspirants should report to the exam centres before the reporting time

The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CAT exam hall are listed below:

All pages of the CAT 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

Valid photo ID proof

Self-declaration form

PwD certificate where applicable

Scribe Affidavit where applicable

Other items allowed in CAT exam hall:

Water in transparent bottle

Mask

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Valid ID Proof for CAT 2022: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof