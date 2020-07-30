Detailed notification regarding this will be issued by the IIMC today.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will not conduct entrance tests for admission to PG Diploma courses this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In view of the worsening situation of COVID19 in many regions and receipt of enquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the Institute has, now, decided to go for a marks based selection process, as a special case, this year,” the IIMC has notified.

The notification is related to the admission process of PG Diploma courses in Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television Journalism, Hindi Journalism and English Journalism.

This year, students will be granted admission on the basis of the marks secured in graduation, class 12 and 10 and interview. “Accordingly, instead of the traditional mode of entrance test, that IIMC has been resorting to in the past, it has been decided to adopt an admission process for all the courses this year, in which more weightage is given to the marks scored by candidates in qualifying examinations, up to Graduation level, including Intermediate and Matriculation examinations, followed by an online interview to be conducted by IIMC,” the institute has said.

The institute also said that the first semester of all PG Diploma courses will be conducted in online mode only, in this academic year. It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connection at home or their place of stay, IIMC has notified to students.

Detailed notification regarding this will be issued by the IIMC today and it has said that applicants will be given sufficient time to fulfill the formalities.