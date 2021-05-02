IIMC Invites Research Papers To Commemorate 100 Years Of Media Education In India

IIMC will publish the April-June issue of its journal Communicator as a special issue

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has invited research papers to commemorate 100 years of media education in India. The institute will bring out the April-June issue of its journal Communicator as a special issue.

“Many milestones have been created during the 100 years of media journalism education which bears the testimony of 10 decades of development in the channels of communication from folk, print to online media. Research papers are invited from eminent media professionals, communicators, academicians….” the institute said.

Papers are to be sent to Professor Virender Kumar Bharti, head of the department of publications and editor of the journal, on or before May 15.

Topics for the research papers are: