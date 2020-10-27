IIMC Entrance Exam Result Likely Soon; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication entrance examination results (IIMC entrance results) will be declared soon. Candidates who took the entrance examination on October 18 in remote proctored mode will be able to check their IIMC entrance exam results soon at iimc.nic.in. The IIMC entrance exam 2020 was held for admissions to one-year postgraduate diploma programmes in IIMC Delhi and five other regional campuses of the institute.

The IIMC Twitter handle announcing the IIMC entrance exam result date said: “Final results of the entrance examinations held for various courses for the academic year 2020-21 are expected to be announced by the end of this week.”

IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2020

The Institute of Mass Communication will publish a separate course-wise, campus-wise and category-wise IIMC merit list for the provisional admission to the academic session 2020-21. IIMC will allot IIMC campuses on the basis of the merit of the candidates and preference (applicable to English Journalism). The candidates need to rank all the regional campuses in the order of their preference. IIMC entrance result 2020 mentions details of the candidates including their roll numbers, category, programmes applied, dates of the examination, counselling dates and documents required for admission.

IIMC Entrance Exam Results 2020 -- To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIMC -- iimc.nic.in

Step 2: On the result section, click on IIMC entrance result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access IIMC entrance exam result 2020