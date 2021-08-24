IIMC Entrance Exam 2021: Admit Card Out, Know How To Download

NTA has released the admit cards for the IIMC entrance test 2021

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance test 2021. IIMC admit card 2021 is available on the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in. Students who applied for the IIMC entrance examination 2021 can check and download their admit cards using their login credentials.

IIMC admit card was slated to be released on August 17 but as the NTA extended the application deadline, the release of admit card was delayed to August 22. IIMC entrance examination 2021 will be conducted on August 29 and the application process ended on August 15.

How to Download the IIMC admit card 2021

Go to the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in.

On the appeared website page, scroll down and click on the blue tab that reads 'IIMC Admit Card 2021'

A login window will appear on the screen

Students can wither login through their Application number and Password OR they can log in through Application number and date of birth

Fill in the asked credentials along with the captcha

IIMC admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or print out the admit card for future use.

Admit card is one of the crucial documents that students will require at the time of the IIMC entrance test. Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and for updates keep checking the NTA or IIMC's official website.

The entrance test of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will be regulated by the National Testing Agency( NTA) and in case of any query or clarification, students can reach out to the NTA helpdesk through the following contact details: Email ID- iimc@nta.ac.in or Telephone Number- 011 40759000.