IIMC Entrance Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Submit New Application Upto September 23 @ Iimc.ssinfotechonline.com

Image credit: Shutterstock IIMC Admission 2020: NTA to conduct IIMC Entrance Exam 2020 on September 18

IIMC Admission 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance exam 2020 on September 18. The postgraduate diploma (including Journalism and Language courses) entrance test will be held as an online, remote proctored test. “The candidates can take the admission test remotely from their home or a place of their choice. They need to have a desktop or laptop computer with good internet connection,” an official statement said.

Candidates who have already registered for IIMC admission 2020 do not need to apply again. Any fresh instructions regarding the exam will be released by the NTA in due course of time, an official statement said.

Fresh candidates, after reading the prospectus, can apply for IIMC admission on the official website, iimc.ssinfotechonline.com, up to September 23, 2020.

IIMC Application Form 2020: Direct Link

Candidates who have already registered but want to withdraw their application can send their Unique Registration Number (URN) to academiciimc1965@gmail.com by September 18. They will be returned the application fee paid earlier, minus the processing charge, within two weeks, IIMC said.

Candidates with a degree certificate, appearing or awaiting graduation result can apply for the IIMC entrance exam. However, they will be required to produce their graduation result and mark sheet during final selection, IIMC said.

The 2020-21 academic session in IIMC campuses will begin tentatively begin in the second week of November. The classes for the first semester for all PG Diploma courses will be held in online mode.