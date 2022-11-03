IIMC Counselling 2022 Round-2 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here

IIMC counselling round-2 result out for PG admission

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the round-2 seat allocation result. The seat allotment result 2022 has been announced for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes at IIMC. To access the IIMC counselling round-2 seat allocation result, candidates will be required to insert the CUET PG roll number and password. The iimc.admissions.nic.in website is hosting the second round of seat allotment result.

Candidates will now have to apply for the freeze and float option, upload documents, payment of seat acceptance fee, response by candidate to query and seat withdrawal process for second round of counselling.

IIMC PG Counselling 2022: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website -- iimc.admissions.nic.in Click on the link -- 'round 2 seat allocation result for IIMC counselling 2022' On the next window, enter the log in credentials like CUET PG roll number, password and security pin Download IIMC PG round 2 seat allotment result

IIMC Round-2 Counselling 2022 Result: Direct Link

Academic Calendar for the session of 2022-23