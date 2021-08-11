IIMC Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Details Here

IIMC Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Extended

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has extended the deadline for the application program 2021-2022. The application deadline now is August 15 upto 5 pm which earlier was August 9. Students who are interested can apply for the admissions through the official website- iimc.nta.ac.in.

IIMC entrance exam will be conducted on August 29 and the result will be declared in September. The Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance exam.

Students must make sure to check their eligibility before applying for the post-graduate diploma courses of Mass Communication and Journalism.

IIMC 2021 application: How To Apply

Visit the official websites- iimc.nta.ac.in. Students will find a link that reads, 'IIMC Admissions 2021'. Students will be redirected to, 'Online Registration Process' page. Now, register yourself (if not already) by filling in the required details. After registering yourself, fill in the application form. Upload the required documents After the form is filled, proceed to the payment gateway and pay the application fees using the mentioned options. Now, save the application form for future use.

Documents Required To Apply For IIMC Entrance Exam 202

These are the documents students need to apply for IIMC admissions:

Scanned images of photographs and signatures. Category certificate (if applicable) The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. The size of the image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of the signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Size of the scanned copy of PWD certificate should be 50 kb to 300 kb

IIMC 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 pm the exams for Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations will be conducted, and from 2 pm to 4 pm exams for Journalism in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu will be conducted.