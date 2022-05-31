  • Home
IIMC Admission 2022: Candidates seeking admission to IIMC PG diploma programmes for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2022 11:57 am IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will admit students to its postgraduate (PG) diploma programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates seeking admission to IIMC PG diploma programmes for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The Entrance examination for admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism and PG Diploma in Digital Media at IIMC will be held by the NTA along with the CUET PG, a IIMC Admission Notice 2022-23 in a statement said.

The admission to various courses will be subsequently held through a counselling process. The details of the same would be available in the IIMC Prospectus, which wil be available shortly, it added.

The entrance examination for PG Diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism will however be held separately and the application forms for these will be issued shortly on the IIMC website -- iimc.gov.in.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form: How To Register

  1. Go to the CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Fill in the personal details including names, genders, contact numbers
  3. Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form.
  4. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate
  5. Pay the CUET 2022 application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 PG application
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

The last date to submit the CUET PG online application form is June 18. However, the last date for successful transaction of the application fee is June 19. NTA will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the CUET PG application form between June 20 and June 22.

