IIMC Admission 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Iimc.admissions.nic.in

IIMC Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the round one seat allotment result for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, October 27. The first round allotment result for IIMC PG counselling 2022 is available on the official website-- iimc.admissions.nic.in. To check and download the IIMC PG round 1 seat allotment result, candidates need to log in with their CUET PG roll number, password and security pin.

IIMC is conducting the counselling process for candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination and have All India Rank (AIR). The IIMC round 1 allotment result is based on the choices of institutes and programmes submitted by the candidates during the choice-filling process. Candidates can submit their willingness (freeze/float), option entry, document uploading, fee payment and respond to queries between October 27 and 30, 2022. The document verification for candidates shortlisted in round 1 will be conducted by the IIMC till October 30, 2022

IIMC PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- iimc.admissions.nic.in Click on the link that reads,'round 1 seat allocation result for IIMC counselling 2022' Enter the log in credentials like CUET PG roll number, password and security pin The IIMC PG round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print for further counselling process.

Direct Link: IIMC PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The IIMC will release the round 2 seat allotment result on October 31. The online willingness (freeze/float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment, response by candidate to query and seat withdrawal process for second round of counselling will be held between November 1 to 3, 2022.