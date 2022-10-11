IIMC Admission 2022: Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Window Open; Apply By October 16

IIMC 2022 counselling registration and choice filling process ongoing.

IIMC Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is currently conducting the IIMC 2022 counselling and choice-filling process. The registration window will remain open till October 16, 2022 (5 pm). Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination and have All India Rank (AIR) are eligible to register for counselling through the official website – iimc.admissions.nic.in.

IIMC Counselling 2022 Registration, Choice Filling Direct Link

All the successful registered candidates who belong to the General category will be required to pay the counselling registration fee of Rs 1000. The registration fee for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC)-Non-Creamy Layer, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates is Rs 750. Eligible candidates can do the online registration only in round 1 and the spot round of counselling.

IIMC Admission 2022: Steps To Register

Candidates at first are required to visit the IIMC portal -iimc.admissions.nic.in

Register by entering the CUET PG roll number, CUET PG application number, candidate name, father’s name, date of birth and gender.

After the submission of the registration form successfully, candidates need to log in to fill in the application form.

Then pay the registration fee and click on submit.

IIMC Admission 2022: Choice Filling Process

Candidates, who have successfully registered and paid the Registration Fee, are required to submit their choices of institute and programmes in order of their preference. The system will show only valid choices based on the details submitted in the application form. Candidates can fill in as many numbers of choices in the order of preference as they wish to from the list of available choices. The candidates can change or re-order their choices, delete earlier choices and add new multiple times until they lock their final choices.