IIMC 2021 Application Process Ends Today, Check How To Apply

Application process for IIMC closes today(Representational)

The application process for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will close today, August 9. Students who are interested in pursuing PG Diploma courses in various branches of journalism can visit the official admission website of IIMC, iimc.nta.ac.in, to apply for the academic session 2021-22.

The admission process started on July 20. The IIMC entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students will be required to register themselves at the admission portal before applying for the IIMC 2021 entrance exam. To register, students will have to fill in the credentials like email ID, number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, course preference, exam center, and password.

IIMC 2021 application: How To Apply

Visit the official websites- iimc.nta.ac.in

On the displayed homepage, scroll down to find a link that read, 'IIMC Admissions 2021'

Students will be redirected to, 'Online Registration Process' page

Now, students need to register themselves

After the registration process is over, students can now fill in the application form

Students must read and follow all the instructions thoroughly.

Students are required to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. The size of the image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of the signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Size of the scanned copy of PWD certificate should be 50 kb to 300 kb

After the form is filled, now proceed to payment gateway and pay the application fees using the mentioned options

Now, save the application form for future use

IIMC entrance examination 2021 will be conducted on August 29 in computer based mode.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm) exams for Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations will be conducted and in the second shift (2 pm to 4 pm) exams for Journalism in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu will be conducted.

The IIMC entrance exam result 2021 will be declared on September 30 on the official website.