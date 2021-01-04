  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini

IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini

NSRCEL, a start-up hub at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), has entered into a collaboration with Capgemini to support social start- ups under the NSRCEL Social Programme.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 5:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIM Indore Ties Up With Madhya Pradesh To Develop Online Training Modules For Teachers
IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
10th Batch Of Executive Fellow Programme In Management Begins At IIM Indore
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
JMI Releases Guidelines For Odd Semester, Final Year Exams 2020
IIT Kanpur Promotes Use Of Cognitive Sciences For Mental Health Problems
IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini
IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini
Mumbai:

NSRCEL, a start-up hub at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), has entered into a collaboration with Capgemini to support social start- ups under the NSRCEL Social Programme. The programme was aimed at supporting not-for-profit tech-enabled ventures solving social problems and impacting areas of education, employability and environment, an IIMB press release said on Monday.

Applications will be acceptable for the programme from January 6. We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini in this novel endeavour to nurture and scale up social entrepreneurs,"

Chair, NSRCEL, and faculty in Finance Professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan said. "With very strong commitment from Capgemini, NSRCEL is confident in creating a platform that can set a global benchmark for developing entrepreneurs who are ready to make a lasting impact on the society that they serve, he added.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
Assam Government To Give Scooters, Financial Incentives To Girl Students: Education Minister
Assam Government To Give Scooters, Financial Incentives To Girl Students: Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister
Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister
KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards For Entrance Exam
KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards For Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................