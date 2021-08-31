IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE

IIM Ahmedabad will train senior officers of organisations under DAE

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will now train senior executives of organisations functioning under the Department Atomic Energy (DAE), the top business school said on Monday. The IIMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), which falls under the DAE, in this regard, said a release by the premier institute.

As per the agreement, the IIMA will offer custom-designed 'Sarabhai Management Development Programme' for senior executives of DAE organisations.

This is the first in a series of management development programmes that IIMA will offer under the aegis of the MoU, said the release.

The programme series was launched on Monday morning jointly by IIMA Director Prof. Errol D'Souza, and KN Vyas, secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission. Senior executives from DAE institutions such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) are participating in this programme, which will conclude on September 4, the release said.

Addressing the participants, IIMA director D'Souza said, "Considering that India's atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy."

"The Government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfil the country's energy needs and reduce our dependency on other sources of energy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations," he added.

Elaborating on the relevance of IIMA programme for DAE officials, Mr Vyas said, "Senior officers are engaged in a variety of tasks, including research and development, design, construction, operations, maintenance, project management, etc."

"Providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to the subject of management, with the help of eminent experts in this domain, has been one of the key objectives of human resource development programs in DAE," Mr Vyas added.

The programme will provide participants with an understanding of latest business practices, management techniques and tools that will allow them to enhance efficiency and contribute to their respective organisations, the release said.

Experts in the fields of management will be invited to facilitate cross-learning. Senior officers from ISRO and Indian Railways will be guest lecturers in this programme, helping the participants learn to use their domain expertise to manage their functions productively, it said.

