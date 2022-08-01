IIM Udaipur’s New Director Ashok Banerjee Takes Charge

IIM Udaipur gets new Director

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur gets its new Director. Professor Ashok Banerjee, former Dean, and Professor in the Finance and Control Group of IIM Calcutta, takes over charge as the new Director from today, August 1. Professor Banerjee succeeds Professor Janat Shah, who has helmed the institute for 11 years, since its inception in 2011, an IIM Udaipur statement said.

Professor Banerjee is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MCom degree from Calcutta University and a PhD from Rajasthan University. Professor Banerjee, an IIM Udaipur statement said, is a seasoned academician with vast experience as a senior professor in the Finance and Control area. His research interests are in high-frequency finance, Fintech, and sentiment analysis, the institute said.

He was the Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow.

Professor Banerjee also serves as an independent director on the Boards of companies in the financial and technology sectors.

IIM Udaipur gets a new Director (Source: IIM Udaipur)

During his stint as the Dean, Professor Banerjee is credited with setting up an incubator at IIM Calcutta, called IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. The innovation park is recognised by the Department of Science and Technology as a Technology Business Incubator.

Professor Banerjee was the founder-coordinator of the Financial Research and Trading Laboratory of IIM Calcutta. He was instrumental in starting the International Finance Conference in 2009 at IIM Calcutta. The conference is now rechristened as India Finance Conference and is organized jointly by IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Udaipur in the statement said.

Professor Banerjee's appointment comes following Professor Janat Shah's completion of his second Term. With an additional year in-between the two terms, he was in effect at the helm for 11 years, right from inception. Under Professor Shah, the official statement added, IIM Udaipur has emerged as a globally ranked and accredited institute.

The institute recalling Professor Shah’s contribution said: “IIM Udaipur was only the 4th IIM and youngest B-School to get either ACCSB or EQUIS Accreditation. It became only the 3rd IIM to be ranked in the prestigious FT Global Top 100 MIM Rankings for the 3rd consecutive Year in 2021, as also the youngest B-School in Asia to be in it. In QS 2022 MIM World Rankings 2022, it was the youngest B-School in the World and only the 7th IIM. IIMU is also ranked 4th in India in Research as per UT Dallas research ranking methodology.”

“In this short history of a decade, the Institute also took several initiatives that have set it apart. Notable amongst them are setting up a Consumer Culture Lab (only B-School in India), Centres of Excellence in Global Supply Chain Management, Digital Enterprise Management, and Healthcare,” it added.

Professor Banerjee on his appointment as the Director said: “It is with a sense of pride and happiness that I join IIM Udaipur's remarkable journey as the Director. I look forward to the support of the Board and all stakeholders as we take the Institute further ahead. IIMU has a well-set vision to be a globally recognized B-School, built on the pillars of student transformation and excellence in research. I'm excited and privileged to be a part of it. I thank Mr. Pankaj Patel and the Board for providing me this opportunity."