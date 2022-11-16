  • Home
IIM Udaipur, RIICO Join Hands To Design, Conduct Innovative Skill Development Training Programmes

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has signed agreement with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) - a Government of Rajasthan undertaking.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 11:14 pm IST

IIM Udaipur, RIICO signed agreement
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has signed agreement with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) - a Government of Rajasthan undertaking. As per the official release, IIM Udaipur will prepare an extensive plan of innovative skill development training programmes for officials of RIICO (called Capacity Building Programs) and for the executives of companies that set up offices in FinTech Park. The Institute will also extend support in developing incubation facilities for FinTech startups at the FinTech Park.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Professor Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said: "IIM Udaipur, through this MoU, has demonstrated its willingness to work with the Government of Rajasthan to provide training to the officials of the state administration and employees of FinTech companies on emerging areas of digital technology. We would like to extend our support in other areas of mutual interests in the future.”

This agreement has been signed to recognise IIMU as the knowledge partner for FinTech Park. IIM Udaipur will also offer curated long-duration online certificate programmes for new talent, undertaking sponsored research/projects on emerging areas, and holding short-duration face-to-face training programmes on soft skills for the executives in the FinTech Park, Jaipur. The Institute also advise and facilitate RIICO for activities/areas to cover in Fintech.

The students of the full-time one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management at IIMU will get access to placements in FinTech companies in FinTech Park, Jaipur, on mutually acceptable terms. IIM Udaipur shall assist RIICO in scrutinizing the proposal of land allotment to the developer and unit in Fintech Park as well as with investor outreach for Fintech Park. It will also extend necessary support to RIICO in developing incubation facilities and other infrastructure facilities in Fintech Park.

