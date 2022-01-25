IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements For Its MBA Digital Enterprise Management Batch

Image credit: IIM Udaipur Press Release The CTC increased to Rs 21 lakh per annum

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Udaipur) has recorded 100 per cent placement for its one-year full-time MBA in Digital Enterprise Management batch for the second consecutive year. The CTC increased to Rs 21 lakh per annum. "This year, the students grabbed the maximum package of Rs 32.21 lakh, average package of Rs 21.30 lakh and median package of Rs 20 lakh. The maximum package was increased by 5 per cent, average by 7 per cent, and median by 10 per cent," the release read.

A total of 47 companies participated in the placement season, and 128 roles were floated to the students. Majors tech companies such as Accenture Technology, Cognizant, EXL, Innover Digital, Conga, and other companies in the IT Services and IT consulting domain offered sector specific roles. TransWorld Group of Companies offered international roles in Digital Marketing, Analytics, and Corporate Strategy roles.

Companies including Accenture Strategy, IBM, Cognizant, Thoucentric, TheMathCompany, and Lumiq offered both Technology and Management consulting roles. Retail and ecommerce companies like Reliance Digital and Flipkart, and enterprise analytics companies like LatentView Analytics offered analytics roles. Companies including Publicis Sapient, Digite, Accolite Digital, and Decimal Technologies offered product roles. IT Services and IT consulting majors including Thoughtworks, Mphasis, Infosys Consulting also participated in the recruitment drive, the release read.

This year, the MBA batch consists of 26 students with 3-5 years of work experience, and 11 students with over 5 years of work experience. Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "I congratulate the graduating One-Year MBA Batch in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) for being 100% placed with sought-after roles. The increase in the batch size and the outstanding response by recruiters shows the shift in business paradigms and the rapidly-growing importance of digital learning in the management ecosystem We are happy to see our initiatives in setting up a Centre of Excellence in Digital Enterprise and the 1 year full time MBA have been so well received.”