IIM Udaipur Records 100% Final Placement For MBA Students

IIM Udaipur concludes final placement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has concluded the final placement of its flagship two-year 2020-22 MBA course. The institute has recorded 100 per cent placement for its 310 students. The highest CTC stood at Rs 35 lakh per annum. The top 25 per cent of the batch got an average CTC of Rs 25 lakhs per annum, and the top 50 per cent of the batch bagged an average of Rs 21 lakh per annum. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 17.5 lakhs per annum.

Speaking on the placement outcomes, Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "The placements achieved this year are another milestone in our journey to the realization of our Vision 2030 when we aim to become a globally recognized B-School. We continue to focus on transformational learning & research as pillars of our growth and are grateful for the support and partnership of the industry. We hope to enhance these partnerships in meaningful and enriching ways."

The new recruiters for finals included Allcargo, Asian Paints, American Express, Bain, BenQ, Bosch, Brane, Centrum, Crompton Greaves, HashedIn by Deloitte, EXL, HSBC, IBM, Innover, JP Morgan Chase, Mahindra & Mahindra, Natwest, PwC, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Transworld, and WNS, amongst others.

A total of 315 students sat in the placement process of the Institute as compared to 281 last year. Pre-Placement offers through summer internships rose by 22%, indicating a growing acceptance by the industry of IIMU student talent, evaluated through the summer projects and allied performance at work, an IIM Udaipur statement said.

The Institute recently completed 10 years since its foundation and captured the landmark with the hashtag #10YearsUnstoppable. Besides its focus on research and transformative learning, it has already gained distinctive prominence through its Global Rankings, Accreditation, and various initiatives, including setting up Centers of Excellence in important areas like Digital, Supply Chain, Healthcare, and FinTech. It is also the only B-School in India to have a Consumer Culture Lab, the statement added.