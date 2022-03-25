IIM Udaipur Launches Second Edition Of Business Review Magazine

IIM Udaipur launches 2nd edition of business review magazine

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has launched the second edition of its bi-annual business review magazine today, March 25. The publication, as per an official statement, aims to make high-quality, impact-oriented research accessible to practitioners and provides insights from experts that are valuable for management professionals. The second issue features articles in the field of Supply Chain Management (SCM) and expert views on the importance of efficient management of supply chains.

The magazine also features how SCM will impact businesses and lives in the future, and the transformations underway in SCM, including through new technologies, the IIM Udaipur statement said.

In his editorial message, Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said: “IIMU's goal is not just to increase the quantity of research but also to ensure its impact. The need for such a B-school magazine emanated from several technological and business advancements occurring at the global level that affecting managerial and business activities.”

“The research adds to the knowledge which ultimately can be transferred to the world of practice. I hope this issue would bring the world of academic researchers and practitioners closer by showing how each can inspire and stimulate the other,” the Director added.

Addressing the audience at the launch of the second edition of the review magazine, the Chief Guest, Rajneesh Bansal, Vice President and Head Supply Chain Management, Adani Wilmar Limited, gave a presentation on the functioning of the supply chain management at Adani Wilmar.

He also discussed the macro-level concerns in India's logistics space, where the average travel distance of a truck per day in India is one-third that of what it is in a developed nation. He also shared his insights on how the warehouses in India are still seeing a shift towards modern infrastructure.

“The second issue of the magazine aptly focused on supply chains. This issue presents a compendium of expert opinions on the role that supply chain management will play in shaping the future of businesses, and also sheds light on the importance of digitalization for effective supply chain management in a post-covid world,” editorial member of the review magazine, Professor Avijit Raychaudhuri said.

The second issue encompasses industry interviews with Professor Ananth Iyer, Senior Associate Dean, Susan Bulkeley Butler Chair in Operations Management, Krannert School of Management, Purdue University and Sahil Barua, Co-founder, Delhivery.

The magazine, according to the IIM Udaipur statement, also features a research paper titled ‘Rethinking Global Supply Chains In Post Covid-19 World’ by Tathagat Varma Senior Director, Strategy and Operations, Walmart Labs. The issue carries Prof. Avijit Raychaudhuri’s authored article titled ‘Role of Global Supply Chain Management in India’s Economic Recovery in a Post-Covid World’.

Besides, the issue also includes book briefs and reviews of popular authors and research insights from the papers of the B-School’s faculty which have been accepted by top global journals, the statement added.