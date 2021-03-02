IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For PG Diploma In Business Administration For Working Executives

IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For PGDBAWE; Classes From July 2021

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has opened the admission window for the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives (PGDBAWE) Programme. The PGD programme for working professionals will be held for a period of 20 months. The course will start from July 2021 and will end in March 2023. IIM Udaipur will accord Alumni Status to all participants who complete the course.

The weekend, on-campus PGDBAWE programme will allow employees working in nearby areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh to complete the weekday work obligations and conveniently travel down for classes on Saturdays and Sundays.

A graduate in any discipline with a minimum three years of full-time post qualification experience as on June 30, 2021, and a valid GMAT, GRE or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later will be eligible to apply for this weekend PGD programme at IIM Udaipur. Applicants can also appear in IIM Udaipur’s Qualifying Exam to be held on April 4, 2021. The applicant, as per an official statement, should be currently employed and have employer’s prior approval to enroll in the program.

IIM Udaipur allows full and part fee sponsorship of the candidates by their current employers, as well as enrollment of working professionals directly with their financial arrangement, the statement added. However, company permission is needed to attend the weekend classes in the latter case.