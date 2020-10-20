IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management

Image credit: Shutterstock Admission Open For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management At IIM Udaipur

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has invited applications for the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management for experienced professionals. Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 school education and a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, with valid GMAT/GRE or CAT scores from 2018 or later and minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of March 31, 2021, can apply for the programme.

Content of the one-year MBA programme includes live projects, industry interactions and offers career opportunities in companies across e-commerce, FMCG, manufacturing, retail, and many more such domains. Alumni of the GSCM program have been placed in leading companies including Google, Flipkart, Accenture Strategy, EY and Michelin.

"Effective supply chain management can provide companies with a major competitive advantage since all the large brands are moving towards global markets. IIMU’s GSCM program’s curriculum is uniquely conceived to equip students with business tools, global mindset and interpersonal skills to contribute towards the global supply chain community," Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said.

The institute has also created an advisory board for the programme which includes professionals from companies like Infosys, Delhivery and DP world.

Online application for the first cycle will be open to October 31 (11:59 pm). Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of eligibility and called for a second round of personal interview. For admission, candidates’ performance in the interview round, demographic profile, academic profile, work experience, and score in GMAT/GRE or CAT will be considered.

