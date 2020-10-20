  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management

IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management

Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 school education and a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, with valid GMAT/GRE or CAT scores from 2018 or later and a minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of March 31, 2021, can apply for the programme.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 20, 2020 11:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission: Over 9,700 Students Apply Under Second Cut-Off, 2,580 Applications Approved
DU Admission 2020: Where Can You Apply With 90% Or Less?
JNU Teachers Allege New Academic Calendar Being Imposed By Diktat, Refuse To Accept
IP University Starts New PG Diploma Programme In Healthcare Management; Apply Till November 7
Making Efforts To Make India A Global Hub For Higher Education: Prime Minister Modi
DU SOL Admission 2020: Application For UG Courses Begins; Here Are Details
IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management
Admission Open For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management At IIM Udaipur
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has invited applications for the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management for experienced professionals. Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 school education and a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, with valid GMAT/GRE or CAT scores from 2018 or later and minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of March 31, 2021, can apply for the programme.

Content of the one-year MBA programme includes live projects, industry interactions and offers career opportunities in companies across e-commerce, FMCG, manufacturing, retail, and many more such domains. Alumni of the GSCM program have been placed in leading companies including Google, Flipkart, Accenture Strategy, EY and Michelin.

Apply Now

"Effective supply chain management can provide companies with a major competitive advantage since all the large brands are moving towards global markets. IIMU’s GSCM program’s curriculum is uniquely conceived to equip students with business tools, global mindset and interpersonal skills to contribute towards the global supply chain community," Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said.

The institute has also created an advisory board for the programme which includes professionals from companies like Infosys, Delhivery and DP world.

Online application for the first cycle will be open to October 31 (11:59 pm). Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of eligibility and called for a second round of personal interview. For admission, candidates’ performance in the interview round, demographic profile, academic profile, work experience, and score in GMAT/GRE or CAT will be considered.

Important Dates

Application

Cycle 1

Cycle 2

Cycle 3

Cycle 4

Online application starts

September 15, 2020

November 2, 2020

December 13, 2020

January 13, 2021

Online application ends

October 31, 2020

(11:59 pm)

December 12, 2020

(11:59 pm)

January 11, 2021

( 11:59 pm)

February 15, 2021

(11:59 pm)

Announcement of results

November 18, 2020

December 30, 2020

January 29, 2021

March 12, 2021

Registration at IIMU

May 5, 2021

Click here for more Education News
Education News IIM Udaipur Director MBA Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Noida: Students Return To School After 7 Months
Noida: Students Return To School After 7 Months
Karnataka Colleges Reopening: Government Planning To Begin UG, PG Classes From Next month
Karnataka Colleges Reopening: Government Planning To Begin UG, PG Classes From Next month
DU Admission: Over 9,700 Students Apply Under Second Cut-Off, 2,580 Applications Approved
DU Admission: Over 9,700 Students Apply Under Second Cut-Off, 2,580 Applications Approved
DU Admission 2020: Where Can You Apply With 90% Or Less?
DU Admission 2020: Where Can You Apply With 90% Or Less?
DU Salary Row: ABVP, NSUI, Students' Union To Protest Against Delhi Government
DU Salary Row: ABVP, NSUI, Students' Union To Protest Against Delhi Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................