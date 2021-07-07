  • Home
IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For MBA In Global Supply Chain Management, Digital Enterprise Management

Candidates can apply online at iimu.ac.in. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the eligibility criteria and will be called for the second round where they will be screened through a personal interview.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 4:57 pm IST

IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For MBA In Global Supply Chain Management, Digital Enterprise Management
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has invited applications for the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management for experienced professionals. Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 school education and a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, with valid GMAT, GRE or CAT scores from 2018 or later and minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of February 28, 2022, can apply for the programme.

Candidates can apply online at iimu.ac.in from today, July 7. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the eligibility criteria and will be called for the second round where they will be screened through a personal interview.

Director of IIM Udaipur Professor Janat Shah in a statement said: "Our two 1-Year MBA Programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management are developed with active participation of eminent industry professionals. These programs provide participants with a solid foundation in management fundamentals and learnings in respective domains that prepare them to assume responsibilities and careers leading to leadership positions.”

The programmes, the Director added, are trimester based spread over a year, and divided into mandatory courses and two elective courses from a list of more than 30 courses covering subjects in general management and in respective areas of specialisation - supply chain and digital.

“The students will also work on projects relating to solving business problems using domain knowledge, data and technology. The programs offer a great opportunity for rewarding careers in companies across verticals like Business Consulting, E-commerce, FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail and IT companies,” Professor Shah added.

IIM Udaipur One-Year MBA Application Dates

Application

Cycle 1

Cycle 2

Cycle 3

Cycle 4

Online application starts

July 7, 2021

August 21, 2021

October 11, 2021

December 1, 2021

Online application ends

August 20, 2021

October 11, 2021

November 30, 2021

February 2, 2022

Announcement of results

September 8, 2021

October 28, 2021

December 18, 2021

February 12, 2022

Registration at IIMU

April 6, 2022 (Dates subject to change)

IIM Udaipur Director Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
