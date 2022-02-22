IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre Funds Alumni Startup CURRYiT

Image credit: IIM Udaipur CURRYiT is India’s first fresh ready to cook curry pastes brand made with ghee

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur Incubation centres has announced funding of CURRYiT, a startup founded by institute alumni Richa Sharma (PGP 2012-14) and Nischal Kandula (PGP 13-15). CURRYiT is India’s first fresh ready to cook curry pastes brand made with ghee, according to a statement released by IIM Udaipur.

“As a part of the funding initiative, the institute and its incubation center will extend its wide network (through alumni & industry relations) for business and continuous mentorship including from the esteemed professors, to the founding team. The company will be utilizing the funds towards expanding its product portfolio, enhancing operations, and growing its presence across more cities in India,” IIM Udaipur said.

"It is indeed a moment of celebration and welcoming move by IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center of funding a startup whose foundation was laid in the very grounds of IIM Udaipur by the co-founders. I congratulate the entire team of CURRYiT and wish them a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey,” Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, Incubation Centre, IIM Udaipur, said.

“Alumni are a crucial pillar, and their accomplishment is vital for the institute's journey. I want to express my heartiest congratulations to the entire team of CURRYiT and wish them all the very best in achieving new milestones in their entrepreneurial journey. I am also grateful to IIMU's Incubation Center for their financial support to make your dream a reality,” said Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

“At CURRYiT, we are on a mission to make cooking delicious, quick, hassle free for everyone. We handcraft every paste using signature ingredients and traditional recipes, so that you can make delectable dishes in just 3 east steps without any stress. CURRYiT hai, Possible Hai. We are extremely humbled to have our alma-mater with us and look forward to leveraging its valuable network, as we build India’s next favorite food brand,” said startup founders Richa Sharma and Nischal Kandula.