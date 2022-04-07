  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Udaipur Inaugurates MBA In Digital Enterprise Management, Global Supply Chain Management

IIM Udaipur Inaugurates MBA In Digital Enterprise Management, Global Supply Chain Management

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have a full time MBA in DEM. It is also the only IIM to have a full time one year MBA in GSCM.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 4:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Udaipur Launches Second Edition Of Business Review Magazine
IIM Udaipur Records 100% Final Placement For MBA Students
IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placement For 2021-23 Batch; 65.72% Increase In Average Stipend
IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre Funds Alumni Startup CURRYiT
IIM Udaipur Launches Student-Driven Impact Investment Fund
IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements For Its MBA Digital Enterprise Management Batch
IIM Udaipur Inaugurates MBA In Digital Enterprise Management, Global Supply Chain Management
IIM Udaipur launches two MBA programmes for the 2022-23 batch
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has hosted the inaugural ceremony of the tenth batch of its one year MBA - Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) program and the third batch of its one Year MBA - Digital Enterprise Management (DEM), for the academic year 2022-23.

The ceremony was presided over by Professor Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur and Professor Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson One-year MBA Program Committee. Mr. Kamesh Mullapudi, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India) and Mr CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra honoured the ceremony as the chief guests for the respective inaugurations.

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have a full time MBA in DEM. It is also the only IIM to have a full time one year MBA in GSCM. The DEM and GSCM programs are 1-year full-time residential MBA programs for graduates in any discipline with 3+ years’ experience in any domain.

In his welcome address, Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "Due to Covid , it is for the first time in two years that I am welcoming you all to the offline sessions this year. It's a pleasure to be back in the classroom; face-to-face learning will always be the dominant teaching mode for a premier management institute like us.”

He added: “Our institute has completed ten years of a transformational journey. Since the beginning, we have envisioned an institute of global repute with a high standard of integrity, transparency, global recognition, international rankings, consistency, and an overall commitment to excellence. One of the important pillar of IIMU is its research focus. For an academic institution, knowledge creation is significantly important, and the future will be a research-driven world. We, as an institute, want to be at the frontier of academic research. We have created a distinct identity in research by consistently ranking number 4, for three years, in UT Dallas business school research ranking of Indian b-schools. We have an ambitious Vision 2030, where we want to rank in the UT Dallas top 100 rankings, where currently there is no institute from our country.”

Addressing the incoming batch, Chief Guest at the GSCM Program Inaugural ceremony, Mr. Kamesh Mullapudi, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India), explained clients' perspectives while managing the supply chains in organizations. He said, "The introduction of digital and technology in management studies was the need of the hour and IIM Udaipur has been at the forefront of it. The recent pandemic involving the world, has brought to the fore the complexities in managing and maintaining supply chains. Even the impact of situations in other countries like the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions have obligated the supply chain professionals to think about the increasingly important role they will play. The importance of analytics and digitization of operations have become critical.”

In the DEM Program Inaugural ceremony, Chief Guest, Mr CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "The agility showed by responding to the needs of global supply chain management and digital transformations, the way the institute has integrated industry practitioners into the academic learning is phenomenal. Digital and business transformation are two sides of the same coin.”

Click here for more Education News
IIM Udaipur Director Indian Institute of Management (IIM)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'
Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
.......................... Advertisement ..........................