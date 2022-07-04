IIM Udaipur Inaugurates 11th Batch Of Two-Year MBA Programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, on July 4, hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 2022-24 batch of its flagship Two-Year MBA programme. This is the 11th batch of IIM Udaipur and the biggest with 345 students. The event was organised in the chairmanship of Professor Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur. Gulbahar Taurani, MD and CEO, Philips Appliances Indian Subcontinent was the main Chief Guest of the event.

Gulbahar Taurani is a distinguished industry expert and has held various leadership roles including Business Head, Marketing Director and Vice President in his enriched career. He firmly believes in people first approach and shared his experiential journey with the students.

Mr Taurani said, "Life is a motion of giving and taking. Choose carefully. We often make mistakes by externalizing our failures, rather than internalizing them, which may help us evolve in the way we want to be. Never take the IIM tag for granted."

"It’s a new beginning, a new chapter of your life, make the most out of it. Use these years to learn. The theory is extremely important for a basic foundation. Never take adversities or challenges as problems rather leverage these as opportunities to embrace your growth”, Taurani added to his statement.

Gulbahar Tauran ended his conversation by delivering three golden tips to the students. He suggested students to develop a habit of respecting people irrespective of their status and you will become a natural networker.

Mr Tauran told students to cherish the years here at IIMU as these years will not come back, make friends and memories. He also suggested students to have an open mind towards learning and unlearning (adjust and adapt notion approach).

The welcome address in the inaugural ceremony was delivered by Professor Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur. He congratulated all the students and welcomed them for a transformational journey at the premier management institute.

Professor Janat Shah said, "You have been dreaming about this for a long time. Your hard work and efforts have made you attain a seat in one of the prestigious management institutes in the country. You are the future of the country and we have huge expectations from you."

He said that he believe in the fact that every batch has to be better than the previous batch, and you all are. IIMU is a student-run institute. Students here undergo a transformational journey and discover their unique selves.

"You all are an individual with a unique identity and you have got the opportunity to reinvent yourself by learning managerial skills and using them in the best possible manner. You will make mistakes in the process and we are there to support you. Define your journey with IIMU and help us attain our vision 2030 of high-quality research and student transformation," further added to his statement.

The ceremony also witnessed the distribution of scholastic awards to the best performing students for the first year students of MBA program 2021-23.

The IIM Udaipur also awarded Director’s Award to Chaitanya Pansare, Shantanu Sharma, Devanshu Manoj, Gaurav Mittal, Amarjeet Singh, Ankit Fokhale, Sagar Yadav, Abhishek Naag, Yash Rajesh, Harshit Bhupathiraju, Pramod Kumar, Harshal Patil, Navdeep Goyal, Jay Yogesh, Kiran Mehta, and Yashvi Nahar.