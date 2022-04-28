IIM Udaipur Confers MBA Degree To 392 Students At 10th Convocation

Image credit: PRO IIM Udaipur At the 10th convocation ceremony of IIM Udaipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Udaipur) has awarded 392 students including one Ph.D. student with an MBA degree in the 10th annual convocation. 317 students of Two-Year MBA (Batch 2020-22) and 37 students each of One-Year MBA GSCM and One-Year MBA DEM, (Batches 2021-22) were awarded in the convocation ceremony held on Wednesday (April 27). The convocation ceremony was attended by Mr. Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd as a chief guest and Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

"Arti Srivastava was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Marketing. Ajeesh Kumar BK was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) course. Tatta Mohan Krishna was awarded a gold medal in an one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) course. Pallavi Goyal, Shivam Kumar, and Kusumit Goyal were jointly awarded gold medal for scholastic performance in the two-year MBA course. Diksha of the two-year MBA (Batch 2020-22) course was adjudged the best all-round student," the release mentioned.

Addressing the convocation, Mr. Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd said, "The world is changing at an unprecedented magnitude. Digital and sustainability are the defining trends for the next decade. This is the beginning of a new era where resilience and reliability are the dynamics of the geopolitical ecosystem. In the 1990s, when the Indian economy was opening up, a massive transition happened. It was then thought the coming generations would never witness these transformations. Today, it's even more dramatic and profound. It created the desire in people to change, empowered and skilled them to adapt to the new normal."

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur added, "It is a momentous occasion as we celebrate the convocation ceremony of our tenth batch with the Institute. It has been the most eventful and remarkable year for the IIMU community as we completed a decade of our establishment."

IIM Udaipur had earlier hosted a special Convention on April 22 and 23 by inviting alumni of two-year MBA, one-year MBA GSCM and one-year MBA DEM batches of 2020 and 2021.