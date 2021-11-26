IIM-Udaipur To Conduct Webinar On Future of Digital Business Transformation

IIM Udaipur will conduct 'D'Future' on December 2 and 3

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will conduct a two-evening webinar event titled 'D'Future' on December 2 and 3 to mark its decade anniversary. D'Future will be a talk and panel discussion which will cover the institution’s efforts in digital technologies and frameworks. The two-evening panel discussion will commence from 5:40 pm and will end by 8:15 pm. D'Future will mark the presence of globally-renowned professors and international authors who will share their insights on Digital Transformation.

As per the event schedule shared by the IIM Udaipur, on December 2, Professor Janat Shah, Founding Director, IIM Udaipur will begin the event with an inaugural address. Day one of the event will focus on Digital Transformation and its impact on customer experiences and journeys. Dr Sunil Gupta, Edward W Carter Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School, will deliver the keynote address based on his recent book " Driving Digital Strategy: A Guide to Reimagining Your Business," said IIM Udaipur in its statement.

Further, the event will include a panel discussion on ‘The Binary Switch - Digital transformation and the future of business’ which will be moderated by professor Srinivas Pingali, Professor of Practice, IIM Udaipur, Ms Bidisha Nagraj, VP Marketing Global Marketing (CMO) Schneider Electric India and Board Director Schneider Infrastructure Ltd, Ms Kavita Chaturvedi, COO, ITC Snack Foods Business and Mr Simon Thomas, Avanade, Singapore will be the panelists.

On December 3, a keynote address will be delivered by Dr Gerald Kane, Professor of Information Systems, Carroll School of Management, Boston College, which will be based on his forthcoming book "The Transformation Myth: Leading Your Organization through Uncertain Times”.

It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Society 2.0 -The Rise of Digital Anthropology’. This session will be moderated by Prof Rajesh Nanarpuzha, Professor, IIM Udaipur. Ms. Kanika Sanghi, Partner & Associate Director, Center for Consumer Insight, Boston Consulting Group Mr. Sanjay Menon, MD, Publicis Sapient India and Mr. Simon Roberts, Board President, Epic People & Stripe Partners are the panelists.