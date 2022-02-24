IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placement For 2021-23 Batch; 65.72% Increase In Average Stipend

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has completed the summer placement process for the 2021-23 batch. As many as 300 candidates from the 11th batch have been placed as part of the placement process.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 2:54 pm IST

Summer placement profiles offered to the IIM Udaipur students spanned across Analytics, Finance, HR, Operations, Product Management, Project Management, Sales and Marketing, and Strategy and Consulting, with the highest number of offers in Sales and Marketing.

“Reaching greater heights, the Institute's 11th batch received offers from more than 80 firms, with 50+ recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time,” an institute statement said.

Some prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for summer placements at IIM Udaipur include Airtel, Amadeus, Amazon, Amway, Bain and Co., Byju's, Crompton Greaves, Emami Agrotech, GamesKraft, IDFC First Bank, Info Edge, Mahindra Holidays, Malabar Group, McCain, McKinsey, MTR Foods, NatWest, Salesforce, Schindler, Sodexo, Tech Mahindra, Transworld Group, VIP Industries and VMWare.

“IIM Udaipur is only one of four IIMs that subscribe to IPRS and will be sharing an externally audited placement report on its website,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, it shared the topline results and has sustained its growth trajectory - with the stipend for the batch reaching Rs 3,00,000 offered in the FMCG and Consulting sector. The top 10 percent secured an average stipend of Rs 2,62,000; the top 20 percent secured an average of Rs 2,22,500, and the top 50 percent received an average stipend of Rs 1,61,000.

The number of offers made in the Consulting sector saw a remarkable upswing, increasing by 60 per cent compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged international internships this year.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It is gratifying to see that IIM Udaipur has also grown so much in terms of the patronage and support of the industry in its short history of 10 years. Our summer placements this year, despite challenges of Covid and business uncertainties, reflect it. We are delighted to welcome the campus engagement of new recruiters and thank the ones from the past for continuing to repose their faith in the talent of our students."

