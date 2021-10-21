IIM Udaipur Begins Application For PG Diploma In Business Administration For Executives

IIM Udaipur invites application for PG Diploma In Business Administration For Executives

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has started the online application process for the postgraduate diploma in Business Administration for working executives (PGDBA-WE). The IIM Udaipur will conduct the PGDBA-WE for a period of 24 months in a new format with alumni status and convenient weekend online classes with two short-duration on-campus modules, IIM Udaipur said.

Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of three years of work experience can apply for this programme. Weekend Classes, IIM Udaipur says, in physical mode which has been changed to weekend online classes can be attended from home.

IIM Udaipur Application Direct Link: iimu.ac.in

The postgraduate diploma programme will start from June 4, 2022 with the first on-campus 1-week module. Subsequently, classes will be held on weekends only in an online mode. There is no study center etc that the student would be required to go to. Another on-campus module of one week will be held close to the end of the program in June 2024.

The classes will be held only on weekends in virtual mode, so to enable aspirants the convenience to do the program from their locations, with the choice to continue to be in employment. It enables professionals, including those currently employed, to enhance their performance and careers by building a solid foundation and deep understanding of business management through this program from a globally Ranked and Accredited IIM.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives is structured around career-advancement, leadership, and strategy, and provides a well-rounded exposure to business management. We are committed to nurturing business leaders who will power their organizations in emerging economies. Delivered on Saturdays and Sundays in an online mode by world-class faculty, the twenty-four-month program can be very conveniently attended from anywhere”.