  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme

IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme

IIM Udaipur commenced Unnati '21 - the annual Engagement and Learning Programme for the MBA batch of 2021-23.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 3:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Udaipur: 2020 Batch of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Eighth Convocation Today
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For PG Diploma In Business Administration For Working Executives
Application For IIM Udaipur’s Pre Incubation Programme Begins
IIM Udaipur Invites Applications For One-Year MBA In Global Supply Chain Management
IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme
IIM Udaipur commenced Unnati '21
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur commenced Unnati '21 - the annual Engagement and Learning Programme for the MBA batch of 2021-23. The nine-day long programme launched on June 19, 2021, will witness the participation of the institute’s Director, Dean (Programmes), faculty, student clubs and alumni, leading sessions till June 27, 2021.

Recommended : Get important details about IIM Udaipur. Download Brochure

The theme for Unnati ‘21 is 'Defying the Challenging Times', which focuses on how the business world is learning to adapt and advance in challenging circumstances including the present-day pandemic.

In Parichay- the launchpad of the event, Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “This is the ideal time for the management aspirants to reflect on their aspirations and goals and embark on the transformational journey at IIM Udaipur. We intend to give you a warm welcome into the IIMU Community and accelerate the learning process by providing an interactive platform with the various stakeholders of the institute and industry leaders.”

“Unnati is an opportunity for you to gain valuable insights from the Board of Governors, Faculty, Alumni, Industry Leader, and current students to clarify your expectations for yourself, the institute, and the two years ahead of you,” he further added.

Emergence Learning Solutions will conduct a workshop on 'Growth Mindset' for the next three days, and student representatives from various clubs and communities will hold interaction on the fourth day of the programme.

The event will be concluded with Sameer Satpathy’s address on ‘Reimagining Opportunities’.

The programme also encompasses interactions with senior faculty, student club representatives and alumni, who would share their campus to corporate journey.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur IIM Udaipur Director
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras’ BSc In Programming And Data Science: All You Need To Know
IIT Madras’ BSc In Programming And Data Science: All You Need To Know
Students, Teachers Will Be Given Priority In Vaccination: Karnataka Chief Minister
Students, Teachers Will Be Given Priority In Vaccination: Karnataka Chief Minister
Toycathon 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Participants
Toycathon 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Participants
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way
Gujarat HSC Results: How Students Scored In Class 12 Exams During Covid Last Year
Gujarat HSC Results: How Students Scored In Class 12 Exams During Covid Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................