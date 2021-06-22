IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme

IIM Udaipur commenced Unnati '21

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur commenced Unnati '21 - the annual Engagement and Learning Programme for the MBA batch of 2021-23. The nine-day long programme launched on June 19, 2021, will witness the participation of the institute’s Director, Dean (Programmes), faculty, student clubs and alumni, leading sessions till June 27, 2021.

The theme for Unnati ‘21 is 'Defying the Challenging Times', which focuses on how the business world is learning to adapt and advance in challenging circumstances including the present-day pandemic.

In Parichay- the launchpad of the event, Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “This is the ideal time for the management aspirants to reflect on their aspirations and goals and embark on the transformational journey at IIM Udaipur. We intend to give you a warm welcome into the IIMU Community and accelerate the learning process by providing an interactive platform with the various stakeholders of the institute and industry leaders.”

“Unnati is an opportunity for you to gain valuable insights from the Board of Governors, Faculty, Alumni, Industry Leader, and current students to clarify your expectations for yourself, the institute, and the two years ahead of you,” he further added.

Emergence Learning Solutions will conduct a workshop on 'Growth Mindset' for the next three days, and student representatives from various clubs and communities will hold interaction on the fourth day of the programme.

The event will be concluded with Sameer Satpathy’s address on ‘Reimagining Opportunities’.

The programme also encompasses interactions with senior faculty, student club representatives and alumni, who would share their campus to corporate journey.