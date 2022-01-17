IIM Udaipur Announces Start-up Innovation Grants For Ideas On Climate Change Mitigation

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till February 10

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Udaipur) has announced start-up grants for ideas on climate change. "The grant focuses on supporting early-stage climate tech ventures whose products or services are explicitly focused on reducing GHG emissions or addressing the impacts of global warming," IIM Udaipur release mentioned.

The start-up grants was announced in association with with Meity Startup Hub, Meity, Gov. of India, and Transworld Group, the corporate partner. "The participating startups will receive the opportunity to brainstorm and validate solutions with corporate partner Transworld Group," it mentioned. The interested start-ups can apply on the official website- iimuic.org till February 10. The start-ups focused on a new technology or service with high potential for commercial viability and climate impact are eligible for the grants.

Eligibility

Startups should consist of minimum two members/ people. Your solution can address any of the problem statements mentioned for this Climate Change Innovation grant Core value proposition can be based on digital as well as non-digital solutions Your solution is at either of these stages: proof of concept/prototype development/a tested prototype/MVP created, and a roadmap designed Your ultimate solution, once developed, has the potential to be quickly commercialized and scaled Preference would be given to innovative ideas for which patent has already been filed or can be filed in the future.

Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, Incubation Centre, IIM Udaipur said, “We want to provide you and your startup with state-of-the-art mentoring and online training, as well as access to financial support and networking opportunities. The bottom line is success, both for you and your start-up and for the environment with tangible climate solutions.”

“We are looking for people who are motivated and passionate about fighting climate change. If you have an innovative idea, this is your chance to put it into fruition. If you’re an existing start-up and in need of financial aid and/or guidance on growing your business, this is the programme for you. Rs 4 Lakhs will be offered for Prototype validation and development grant to up to 2 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and INR 7 Lakhs will be bestowed for Product development and pilot run to up to 2 startups," he added.

The application process for the Start-ups will be evaluated from February 14 to 25, 2022. IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre will announce the selected start-up on March 7. The detail about the start-up innovation grant is available at the official website- iimuic.org.