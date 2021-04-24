IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) held the ninth convocation on Friday, April 23. The IIM Udaipur convocation was held in online mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed due to it.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 7:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) held the ninth convocation on Friday, April 23. The IIM Udaipur convocation was held in online mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed due to it. As part of IIM ninth convocation, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was present as the Chief Guest.

Ms Shaw addressed the IIM Udaipur’s 2021 batch of MBA students with her “words of wisdom”, followed by an address by Director Professor Janat Shah. The chairman of the institute concluded the convocation session.

In a social media handle, IIM Udaipur said: “IIM Udaipur hosted its 9th Annual Convocation on April 23, 21. Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw graced the IIMU community with her words of wisdom, followed by an address by the Director, Prof. Janat Shah. The Chairman concluded the Convocation session.”

It further added: “IIM Udaipur congratulates the batch of 2021 on their graduation and the institute wishes them best of luck for their future endeavours.”

As part of the online convocation, IIM Udaipur has also presented the IIMU Award for Scholastic Performance to five students and IIMU Award for Best MBA All-Rounder. Kiran Sharda of MBA 2019-21 batch has been conferred the IIMU Award for Best MBA All-Rounder.

