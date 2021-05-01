IIM Udaipur: 2020 Batch of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Eighth Convocation Today

IIM Udaipur held its 8th convocation in virtual mode today

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) held the eighth convocation in virtual mode today. As part of the eighth convocation in online mode, IIM Udaipur conferred degrees to the students of two-year MBA batch of 2018-2020 and one-year MBA-GSCM batch 2019-2020. Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director and Leads for Accenture Strategy was the chief guest for the eighth IIM Udaipur convocation.

The convocation was live-streamed between 4 pm and 6 pm at the institute’s website and its YouTube Channel. The institute had also made virtual dashboard for the students wherein they could see the convocation being held in an auditorium and a selfie point for the students to take a photograph of them graduating from the institute.

The 8th convocation of IIM Udaipur was scheduled to be held last year on March 30. “This convocation was scheduled for 30th March, 2020 but was postponed in consideration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its status being escalated to a ‘Pandemic’ by the WHO,” read a statement on the IIM Udaipur website.

The institute on Friday, April 23 held the convocation for its 2021 MBA graduates. Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was present as the Chief Guest.

Ms Shaw addressed the IIM Udaipur’s 2021 batch of MBA students with her “words of wisdom”, followed by an address by Director Professor Janat Shah. The chairman of the institute concluded the convocation session.