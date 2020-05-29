IIM Trichy Placement Report: In PGP 2019-21, 24% Increase in Students With Stipends Over Rs 2 lakh

  • Home
The new recruiters for 2019-2020 academic year included Google, AstraZeneca, Tredence, HSBC and Ninjacart.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 29, 2020 1:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIM Trichy Placement Report
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Trichy (IIM Trichy) has released the placement report for the Post Graduate Program (PGP 2019-21) in Management for academic year 2019-20.

Announcing the successful completion of the summer placement process for PGP 2019-21, IIM Trichy reported participation from 116 companies in pavements, “which is an exceptional 49% increase over the previous year”.

The top recruiters included Avalon Consulting, Deloitte, Godrej, Saint Gobain, HPCL, TAFE, Yes Bank, L&T, RBS, Bosch, GroupM, JP Morgan Chase, Shell, etc. The new recruiters included Google, AstraZeneca, Tredence, HSBC and Ninjacart.

Sector-wise Offers

In total, 189 offers were made by the recruiters across various domains of Sales and Marketing, Finance, Consulting and Analytics and Operations. Among these, 27.6% of the total offers were made for Sales and Marketing, 23.8 % of offers were for Finance, 8.2% for Consulting and Analytics and 19.6% for Operations, 17.8% for General Management and 2.9% for Human Resources (HR).

“IIM Trichy saw a rise of 24% in number of students receiving stipends of Rs 2 lakhs, reinforcing its position as one of the premier business schools in the country,” said the placement report.

Batch Details

The batch consisted of 40% females and 60% males with average work-experience ranging from zero to two years. The educational background consisted of engineering, commerce, arts and sciences and others. The work-experience of the batch students ranged from various domains including Information Technology (IT), Sales and Marketing, Finance, Consulting and Analytics, Operations, General Management and HR. Maximum batch students had work-experience in the IT sector.

