IIM Shillong Inaugurates 10th Batch Of PG Programme For Executives

Image credit: PRO IIM Shillong Director IIM Shillong, Prof DP Goyal presents memento to Chief Guest Shri Ravi Pratap Singh, Executive Director, Nucleus Software

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Shillong) inaugurated the one year post graduate programme for executives with a focus on Emerging Economies. The commencement ceremony for the 10th batch of PG programme was held on April Monday, 11 in Umsawli campus. In his welcome address, Director IIM Shillong, Prof DP Goyal emphasised on the need to set a benchmark by the 10th batch for the years to come. “We produce managers with ethical and human values, wherein sustainability is our core focus”, Professor Goyal added.

The director also spoke about the unpredictability of the market during Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "how the pandemic had taught everyone the same. He asked the participants to make themselves ready for any such kind of situation". Chief Guest, Shri Ravi Prasad Singh, Executive Director, Nucleus Software, praised the evolutionary and the flexible nature of the curriculum, saying, “If you can’t do what you enjoy, then you better enjoy what you do."

The programme for the 10th batch stressed on more global curriculum. "The international module of the program ensures that each participant gets insights into the economic, social and cultural aspects of emerging countries. Each participant gets first-hand exposure to the country during the visit and understands the contemporary situation and society's evolution. The workshop series and innovation camp are the hallmarks of this program that provides an opportunity to think outside the box and translate your innovations, creativities and insights into something relevant," IIM Shillong's notification mentioned.

The one-year postgraduate programme will cover- global curriculum with emerging insights, international in-company training / live projects, focus on in-demand skills, demonstrate critical thinking ability, spirit of intrepreneurship, peer learning and networking opportunities, career management services.

Chairperson of the Programme, Prof. S N Bhattacharya explained the mission of the programme saying, "the focus would be on building skills required to match emerging economies while also focusing on a global curriculum with emerging insight, international in-company training and live project, understanding and building in-demand skills, demonstrating critical thinking ability and inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship while bringing in peer learning and networking opportunities."

The students will be awarded Executive MBA degree on successful completion of the programme. For details on course curriculum, please visit the official website- iimshillong.ac.in.