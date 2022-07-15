  • Home
IIM-Shillong In Pact With Alba Graduate B-School For Exchange Programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong signed an agreement with Alba Graduate Business School of Greece for a host of exchange programmes and collaborations, an official said on Friday. July 15.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 4:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIM-Shillong In Pact With Alba Graduate B-School For Exchange Programme
IIM Shillong Signed A Pact With Alba Graduate Business School of Greece
Shillong:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong signed an agreement with Alba Graduate Business School of Greece for a host of exchange programmes and collaborations, an official said on Friday, July 15. Both the institutes will work together on teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and other academic and scientific endeavours, he said.

IIM-Shillong director DP Goyal and Alba Graduate Business School's dean Kostas Axarloglou signed the agreement. "We look forward to developing the most reliable policies and strategies to successfully achieve the goals in the dynamic environment," Goyal said.

Both the institutions will work to develop workable managerial and technological solutions, he said. Alba is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The commission is authorised by the United States Department of Education (USDE) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

Indian Institute of Management Shillong
