Image credit: PRO IIM Shillong A total of 268 students graduated from IIM Shillong this year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Shillong) successfully conducted the 13th convocation on Wednesday, April 20, and this year a total of 268 students graduated from the institute. "Degrees were conferred upon 252 PGP students and 16 PGPEx students while two scholars were conferred with their PhD degree," IIM Shillong release mentioned. IIM Shillong conferred Chairman’s gold medal to Hardik Goyal from the batch of PGP 2022 and Ms. Shikha from batch of PGPEX 2022. Mr. Goyal also received the Shri Rathindra Nath Datta Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA.

The Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Abhishek Khurana from PGP 2022 and Nisarg Shrivats from PGPEX2022 and Pranav Agarwal from PGP2022 was awarded with gold medal for positive contribution to campus life, IIM Shillong statement mentioned.

Addressing the convocation, Chief Guest, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health said, "The world in which or the world which was when you joined the IIM Shillong and the world how it is now when you are graduating are dramatically different. The world has turned upside down due to Covid. 100 years from now if a historian is going to write the history of the world, there would be two distinct periods, one is BC, that is, before covid, and the second is AC that is after covid. To be successful in life, to make a difference, to make this world a better place to live in, you have to think different.” He further added “Whatever you do in your life, remember that the power of your purpose is more important than all the other strategies combined. So, try to choose a purpose by which you can make this world a better place to live in."

Director Prof D.P. Goyal said, "Convocation is also an opportunity for us to share what we have accomplished during the year. Our institute made significant all-round progress. The most awaited moment for IIM Shillong was to be housed in our own campus. It is a matter of great satisfaction that we shifted to this new campus amid the pandemic. The work on the second and third phase is expected to be completed soon. IIM signed 8 MoUs with renowned global institutions last year. We published 96 research papers in top ranked international journals and presented several research papers in international conferences. Our management journal is now being published by global publishing houses."

About IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong was set up in the year 2007. "The meticulously framed curriculum and case-based pedagogy are aimed at preparing the participants in all aspects of management before they enter the corporate arena," IIM Shillong release mentioned.