IIM Sambalpur Welcomes MBA Class 2021-23 Through Virtual Inauguration Programme

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur welcomed its MBA Class 2021-23, through a virtual inauguration programme.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:24 am IST

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur welcomed its MBA Class 2021-23, through a virtual inauguration programme. The programme was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Saurabh Garg as the chief guest on Monday.

The seventh MBA batch with its strength of 169 students, has 48 per cent girls from across the country, IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

"As evidence to our inclusiveness value propositions, we became the first IIM in 2019 MBA admission with highest gender inclusive diversity of 49 per cent female students in MBA, 44 per cent in 2020 and 48 per cent female in 2021," Jaiswal said. Addressing the batch, Mr Garg said:

"Every interaction you have with another human being is a course in communication. Performance of a leader also depends on teamwork so do learn how to work in groups and teams."

The five-day induction programme will be addressed by a host of eminent and notable leaders from the industry and the government.

IIM Sambalpur has been conducting online classes, which is likely to continue this year as well due to the second coronavirus wave.

The institute's classrooms are equipped with smart boards, where students can log in and access notes, presentations, curriculum schedules and even test their own knowledge through built-in quizzes.

Use of learning management software for online proctored examinations along with an innovative pedagogy like Flipped classrooms, have allowed IIM Sambalpur transition quickly and efficiently in the online mode, once the pandemic hit.

IIM Sambalpur had achieved 100 per cent placement for its fifth batch despite the pandemic with a multi-fold increase in recruiters across sectors.

