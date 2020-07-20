IIM Sambalpur Starts Academic Session Online

The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur, or IIM Sambalpur, has started the academic session 2020-21 in online mode. The institute has begun online classes for students from 2019-21 batch who were already enrolled, and the new batch of 2020-22 will start from August, also online. The institute has planned to conduct the semesters online with the help of “digital tools and processes to facilitate effective learning”.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, in a statement said: “IIM Sambalpur has always believed in contemporary and new age learning. Consequently, we follow a model of blended pedagogy, combining the advantages of both online and traditional classroom education. Last year, we introduced a unique concept of Flipped classrooms where we reverse the learning environment.”

IIM Sambalpur: Flipped Classroom

To facilitate the teaching-learning process, the institute has used a learning management software -- Moodle. With the help of this software, students and faculty members can interact regularly through video conferences. The institute has smart classrooms equipped with SMART Boards, where students can login and access notes, presentations, curriculum schedules and even test their own knowledge through built-in quizzes.

“For this method of learning, we use online platforms such as Moodle learning management systems and VC. However, owing to the present circumstances, the first term of MBA first year and fourth term of MBA second year will be conducted completely through the online mode as students are not in the campus and will take sessions from their home. Our preparedness has helped us take on these extraordinary circumstances head on,” the Director further added.

IIM Sambalpur: Curriculum And Examination

As stated by the Director, the curriculum of the courses will remain the same. However, the method of delivery will change from classroom teaching to online.

IIM Sambalpur has decided to conduct the examinations through online processes as well, either by using online proctoring systems for descriptive exams or using LMS for quiz and multiple-choice exams. Team projects will also be conducted virtually as per the trend in industry.

The institute has also made provisions for students who might face interruptions in digital mode. With the entire campus facilitated with internet, students in digital distress may go to the campus and after following proper safety norms and quarantine, they will be allowed to attend virtual classes from their hostel room. However, once within the campus, students will not be allowed to step out.

IIM Sambalpur had earlier this year conducted the end term examinations of the first-year students using online proctoring systems.

IIM Sambalpur now joins the Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh, or PECC, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, to announce that an entire semester will be taught online.

“While the world fights to save humanity from the clutches of a deadly virus, lives must continue as well. Living with a pandemic has become the new normal. Increased dependency on digital tools and living in the virtual mode has become characteristic of the new normal. IIM Sambalpur is all set to make its transition to the post digital era. Forward thinking and its farsightedness has helped the institution remain ready for these challenging times,” the director added.