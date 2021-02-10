IIM Sambalpur Reopens Campus, To Decide On Resumption Of Physical Classes

After a gap of about eleven months, Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur on Wednesday reopened its campus to students, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, a senior official said. The authorities, however, are not resuming physical classes immediately and has asked students to carry COVID-19 negative certificates and remain in isolation for 14-days after their arrival on the campus. Online classes will continue for the time being,

IIM Sambalpur director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said. "The institute will take a decision on the resumption of physical classes depending on the circumstances and the government guidelines. Students will be returning in a phased manner. "A set of guidelines has been issued to all students, faculty members and staffers. Those who are facing internet and infrastructure issues at home are given priority to come," he said.

Students will not be allowed to leave the hostel premises other than medical emergencies and have to undergo COVID tests once the mandatory quarantine period is over, Jaiswal said. The authorities arranged for oxygen cylinders, beds and other essential facilities on the campus if any student falls sick, and a doctor will visit the hostel regularly, the professor said. "Staying on the campus, meeting their friends and teachers will create a positive impact on their mental health.

Our students also realise the need to normalise the situation and are enthusiastic about it," he said. All those who enter the premises will have to wear face masks and use sanitiser, the official added.