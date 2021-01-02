IIM Sambalpur: PM Narendra Modi To Lay The Foundation Stone Today

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, Odisha today, January 2, 2021.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 2, 2021 9:56 am IST

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, Odisha today, January 2, 2021. PM Modi will attend the event virtually. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd January will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the program. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

"The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM Sambalpur," the PMO statement said.

IIM Sambalpur will be the first IIM to implement the idea of the flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learned in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class, through live projects from the industry.

The Institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of the highest gender diversity with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch, the statement said.

