  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme

IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur organised a women leadership programme under its Management Development Programme (MDP) for 30 women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 6, 2021 5:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

7 IIM Sambalpur Students Receive Rs 1 Lakh Scholarships
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
IIM Sambalpur Welcomes MBA Class 2021-23 Through Virtual Inauguration Programme
IIM Sambalpur Achieves 100 Per Cent Placement For Sixth Batch MBA Students
IIM Sambalpur, Collector's Office Sign MoU To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In The Area
IIM Sambalpur Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme
IIM Sambalpur organises a women leadership programmes
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur organised a women leadership programme under its Management Development Programme (MDP) for 30 women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. The two days programmes aim at providing guidance on various verticals of business. The programme was inaugurated by professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director IIM Sambalpur and Keshav Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

The programme included an insightful session on "Leading self: Emotional Intelligence & Stress management, Work-life-family integration and Empathetic Communication." IIM faculty members and resource persons Prof. Shikha Bhardwaj, Prof. Atri Sengupta and Prof. Bhumika Gupta imparted knowledge to the women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

“The transformation around the world requires a new thinking, self-well-being, making sense of shifting market dynamics, developing new strategic directions and energizing people. IIM-S is focused on providing support to organisations and helping them think bigger and differently, to cultivate growth potential of new markets, to redefine markets in their own vision, and engage customers and employees in more relevant and inspiring ways,” said IIM Sambalpur in its statement.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur stated, “This program is quite special to IIM-S as we believe in Inclusivity in all aspects and as an Institute we strongly contribute to an ecosystem of developing women leaders at workplace. In the present scenario of enhanced technology and post-pandemic changes at the workplace, women will get more opportunities to perform better.”

Keshav Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited said, “Such programmes are not only important for higher leadership roles but also for women empowerment. It is important for organisations to develop a conducive work environment that facilitates women to perform. The other gender plays a crucial role in supporting women to lead. Therefore, it calls for a collective responsibility among family, organisations and institutions at large.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
Live | CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream
'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
CBSE Class 12 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Lengthy, Tricky'; Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Lengthy, Tricky'; Check Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................