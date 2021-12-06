IIM-Sambalpur Organises ‘Women Leadership' Programme

IIM Sambalpur organises a women leadership programmes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur organised a women leadership programme under its Management Development Programme (MDP) for 30 women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. The two days programmes aim at providing guidance on various verticals of business. The programme was inaugurated by professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director IIM Sambalpur and Keshav Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

The programme included an insightful session on "Leading self: Emotional Intelligence & Stress management, Work-life-family integration and Empathetic Communication." IIM faculty members and resource persons Prof. Shikha Bhardwaj, Prof. Atri Sengupta and Prof. Bhumika Gupta imparted knowledge to the women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

“The transformation around the world requires a new thinking, self-well-being, making sense of shifting market dynamics, developing new strategic directions and energizing people. IIM-S is focused on providing support to organisations and helping them think bigger and differently, to cultivate growth potential of new markets, to redefine markets in their own vision, and engage customers and employees in more relevant and inspiring ways,” said IIM Sambalpur in its statement.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur stated, “This program is quite special to IIM-S as we believe in Inclusivity in all aspects and as an Institute we strongly contribute to an ecosystem of developing women leaders at workplace. In the present scenario of enhanced technology and post-pandemic changes at the workplace, women will get more opportunities to perform better.”

Keshav Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited said, “Such programmes are not only important for higher leadership roles but also for women empowerment. It is important for organisations to develop a conducive work environment that facilitates women to perform. The other gender plays a crucial role in supporting women to lead. Therefore, it calls for a collective responsibility among family, organisations and institutions at large.”