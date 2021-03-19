IIM Sambalpur Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can apply online for executive MBA programme at iimsambalpur.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has launched a new executive MBA programme for the working professionals. The executive MBA programme will be held for a duration of two years in blended mode, a mix of both online and offline. IIM Sambalpur has opened the online application window for candidates to register for this programme today, March 19. Candidates can apply online at iimsambalpur.ac.in till May 31, 2021.

A graduate in any discipline with a minimum three years of managerial, entrepreneurial or professional post qualification experience as on May 31, 2021 will be eligible to apply for this executive MBA programme. Candidates with a valid CAT, GMAT, GATE or GRE scores of tests appeared not more than three years old as on May 30 can apply for the executive MBA programme. Applicants without valid CAT, GMAT, GATE or GRE scores can also appear in IIM Sambalpur’s aptitude test to be held on June 3, 2021.

The IIM Sambalpur aptitude test will comprise of 120 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. The test to be held for a duration of two-hours will include questions from topics Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

The predominant goal of the program, an IIM Sambalpur statement said, is to help the students to develop expertise to enable them to adapt to the ever-changing business environment and apply the concepts of business management.

The program is designed to develop the ability to integrate, innovative ideas across functional areas and to diagnose and solve complex business problems. It will empower them to acquire deeper insights on managing people and to act as strong organizational leaders to take a big picture approach with innovation and inclusiveness as quintessential for senior managers, it added.