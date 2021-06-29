IIM Sambalpur Convocation: 187 Students Graduate From 2 Batches

IIM Sambalpur conducts 4th and 5th annual convocation in the virtual mode

IIM Sambalpur concluded its academic year with the fourth (2018-2020) and fifth (2019-2021) annual convocation in the virtual mode. A total of 187 students were felicitated in the convocation with the 5th batch having the highest gender diversity across all IIMs with 46 female students in a batch strength of 95.

The 5th graduating batch of IIM Sambalpur has achieved 100% placement despite the pandemic with multi-fold increase in recruiters across sectors.

While congratulating the graduating students, Chief guest Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group said, “These young leaders are the torch bearers of hope, and the society is looking up to for resilience during a disruption. This generation has learnt several valuable lessons at a young age from this pandemic that is how to negotiate extreme uncertainty and how to make better choices under extreme unpredictable conditions.”

“These are among key lessons that will surely help and guide these students in a post covid world. We must remember the famous Japanese Proverb “Nana korobi, ya oki” which means fall down seven times, stand up eight and never quit our endeavours no matter how many times we fail,” Mr Jindal added.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, Board, IIM Sambalpur elaborated, “I am very pleased to see 187 graduating students from the two batches and I convey my heartiest congratulations to each one of them. I am positive that the precious time they have spent at IIM Sambalpur will go a long way in creating a solid foundation for a brilliant career in whichever field they choose to explore on.”

“Even though this IIM is merely 6 years old, it is developing as a revered centre of excellence. I would advise the students to embrace the guiding values of our institute of Innovation, Integrity and Inclusiveness when they embark upon their new future,” Ms Bhattacharya added.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “A very difficult placement scenario was expected for all institutions during 2020 due to the global pandemic and the resultant domestic economic scenario. However, at IIM Sambalpur, the Final Placement process for the MBA batch of 2018-20 witnessed close to 100 companies visiting the campus.”